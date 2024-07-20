NEET UG Row: NTA To Publish Score Cards With Centres Today | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was ordered by the Supreme Court on Thursday, July 18, to make available the results of every applicant who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 on May 5.

In order to preserve the students' identities, the CJI gave the agency instructions to upload the candidates' marks city- and center-wise on their website using "dummy roll numbers in a sequence center-wise." The NEET case will next be heard by the Bench, which is made up of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, on Monday, July 22, after 10.30 am.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to the directive, stating that although the results can be released, there are numerous issues with doing so centrally. He informed the bench, "There are coaching centres, there are several problems."

The CJI on this stated that the centre names were crucial, nevertheless. He further ordered that the court has to resolve the matter by Monday. CJI Chandrachud further stated that there was a leak at least in Patna and Hazaribagh and that there is no doubt that the question papers were distributed prior to the test.