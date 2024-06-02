NEET UG Result 2024: NTA To Release Results on June 14; Check Expected Cut Off Marks

iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 will be released on June 14. Alongside the results, the NTA will also publish the cut-off marks on their official website.

Cut-off Marks:

The NEET UG cut-off includes two categories: qualifying cut-off and admission cut-off. Inclusion in the cut-off list is mandatory for admission to MBBS courses in Indian medical colleges, while the qualifying cut-off marks are required for admission to foreign medical colleges.

Expected Cut-off Trends:

- General Category: Expected cut-off around 720-130 (previous year 720-137)

- OBC Category: Expected cut-off around 130-108

- SC Category: Expected cut-off around 129-108 (previous year 136-107)

=ST Category: Expected cut-off around 128-106

Last year, the general category cut-off was between 720-137, and for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, it was between 136-107, up from 116-93 in 2022.

Exam Details:

This year, over 24 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG exam held on May 5. The provisional answer key was released on May 29, and candidates had until May 31 to raise objections.

NEET UG is a crucial examination for students aspiring to pursue medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BHMS in top medical colleges. Each year, lakhs of students from the science stream sit for the exam. Last year, the answer key was released on June 4, and the results were announced on June 13.

For further details and updates, visit [exams.nta.ac.in/NEET-UG](https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET-UG).