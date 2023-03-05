e-Paper Get App
NEET UG registrations to begin TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in; check details

The NTA will also upload NEET information brochure 2023 for this academic year, which will have the details on NEET syllabus, registration date, documents required, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and more.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Once the registrations begin, candidates can submit their application through the official NTA websites - nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Mumbai: The National testing Agency(NTA) is to open the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 registration window today, March 5 2023.

NEET UG 2023 will be held in a pen and paper format on May 7 for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses.

Once the registrations begin, candidates can submit their application through the official NTA websites - nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in

To register for NEET UG 2023

  • Go to the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on NEET UG 2023 link available on the page.

  • Enter the login details and fill in the application form. If logging in for the first time, register yourself.

  • Pay examination fee

  • Once completed, click on submit.

