NEET UG Counselling 2024 Soon: MCC To Announce Dates For 15% AIQ, State Quota, & AACCC Allotment

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon announce the NEET UG counselling 2024 dates, following the declaration of the revised NEET UG results 2024. The details and schedule of the counselling process will be available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website and the Medical Education Directorates of States' websites.

Revised Results & Toppers

The revised NEET UG results 2024 saw a reduction in the number of toppers from 61 to 17 due to a controversial physics question. Initially, 67 candidates were announced as toppers, but the unprecedented number was due to grace marks awarded to 44 candidates for the physics question and 6 for time loss during the exam.

Counselling Process

The MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other UG medical courses. The remaining seats will be filled through state counselling rounds. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the counselling for 15% of AIQ seats, deemed universities, central universities, ESIC, and AFMC seats.

State Quota Seats

Respective state counselling committees will conduct the allotment process for state quota and other seats. Candidates must apply to their domicile states, and a merit list will be prepared based on NEET All India Rank, following state rules.

The All-India Ayush Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will conduct counselling for AIQ seats for BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS courses under the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH).

Candidates are advised to check the official website, mcc.nic.in, for the MCC NEET counselling dates 2024.