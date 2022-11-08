NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice-filling process for round 2 ends today; know more here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice-filling process for round 2 ends today | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to stop the choice-filling and choice-locking window for NEET UG counselling 2022 today, November 8. The candidates can lock their choices till 11:55 pm today on the official website- mcc.nic.in. "During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," an official notification by the MCC stated.

The round two seat allotment process will be conducted till November 10. NEET UG counselling 2022 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on November 11. Registrations for the second round were earlier closed on November 7.

Here's how to fill choices in NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in. Select 'UG Medical Counselling' tab. Key in the log-in details. Fill your choice. Lock the options and press on submit tab. Download the page and get a hard copy for future use.

For the second round of NEET UG counselling 2022 process, the candidates must report at the allotted colleges between November 12 and November 18. The counselling process is going to take place in four rounds- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.