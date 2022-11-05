UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice-filling, allotment schedule updated; check dates here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice-filling, allotment schedule updated |

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has updated the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022 schedule. The dates to submit the security fee, choice filling, declaration of allotment result, allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes have been changed by DMET. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 updated schedule from the official website- upneet.gov.in.

As per the revised dates, the allotment result which was supposed to be declared on November 4 or November 5, will be declared on November 8 or 9, 2022. Meanwhile, the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 choice-filling process is currently going on and will end on November 7, 2022. The DMET Uttar Pradesh had announced the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 merit list on October 29.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 updated schedule:

Security fee payment process ends on - November 1

Choice-filling process - November 3 to November 7

Allotment result announcement - November 8 or November 9

Reporting allotment issues - November 9 to November 13