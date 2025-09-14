 Kurukshetra University First-Year BSc Student Found Dead In Hostel, Investigation Underway
A first-year BSc student of Kurukshetra University allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her hostel room here on Saturday, police said. They said the student was identified as Shagun, a resident of Chhattar village in Jind district of Haryana.

PTI
Updated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Kurukshetra University First-Year BSc Student Found Dead In Hostel, Investigation Underway

Kurukshetra: A first-year BSc student of Kurukshetra University allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her hostel room here on Saturday, police said.

They said the student was identified as Shagun, a resident of Chhattar village in Jind district of Haryana.

Station House Officer of Kurukshetra University police station Dinesh Singh said Shagun was alone in her room when she took the extreme step. When her roommate returned, she found her body hanging from the ceiling with a dupatta.

Police said no suicide note was found.

An investigation has been launched into the matter and the body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

