NEET UG Counselling 2021: Choice Locking Process For Mop-Up Round To Commence Tomorrow; Here's how to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the choice locking procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) mop-up round counselling on Sunday, March 20.

The online window for choice locking will be available between 3 PM to 11:55 pm, MCC notification mentioned.

The online registration process for the NEET UG mop-up round counselling will close at 5 PM, and the students can pay their application fee till 7 PM today, it read. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in Tap on the link- 'UG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' Enter your NEET UG roll number and other login credentials Fill in the application form and upload all documents Pay the application fees and click on submit Download a copy of the confirmation page and take a prinout for future reference.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:07 PM IST