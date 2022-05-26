NEET UG closes correction window tomorrow; here's how to edit your application

Photo- Istock Images |

The correction window for NEET-UG is to close tomorrow, May 27, 2022. The window had been opened up for the applicants by the National Testing Agency, NTA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance test will continue to be open till May 27, 2022. Any required changes can be made by the candidates through the official site of NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

After 27 May 2022, no changes or modifications in their particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) should be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and Paytm.

In case of change in Gender, Category, or Person with disabilities, if there is an impact on the fee amount to be paid for the entrance examination, then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable.