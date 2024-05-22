NEET UG Answer Key 2024 To Be Released Soon; Know How To Download

Representational image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) earlier this month, and candidates can anticipate the release of the provisional answer key soon. Alongside the NEET answer key, NTA will also upload candidates' responses in the offline exam (scanned images of OMR sheets) and the questions. These materials will be accessible for download on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, where candidates can log in using their application number and date of birth.

The pen-and-paper test for undergraduate medical courses took place on May 5 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. A staggering number of over 24 lakh students participated in the exam, which was held in 557 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country.

Following the release of the NEET 2024 provisional answer key, NTA will open a window for candidates to submit objections, if any, with a fee per question.

For assistance, candidates can reach out to NTA via their dedicated helpline number – 01140759000 – or email at neet@nta.ac.in. Regular updates regarding the NEET UG answer key should be monitored on nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The sequence of events after the release of the NEET UG admit card includes:

1. Objection window for candidates

2. Review of objections and preparation of the final answer key

3. Calculation of marks and preparation of NEET UG result

4. Announcement of all India ranks, scorecards of the entrance exam, along with the final answer key.

To download the NEET 2024 Answer Key:

1. Visit exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

2. Access the NEET UG provisional key, responses, or question paper download link as needed.

3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and login.

4. Submit the details and download the provisional answer key.

With over 24 lakh candidates participating in the UG medical entrance exam this year, NTA aims to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation process. Stay tuned for further updates on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.