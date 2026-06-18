NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Makes Biometric Verification Mandatory, Issues Exception Protocol | Canva

Ahead of theNEET (UG) 2026 re-examinationscheduled for June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a detailed advisory outlining biometric verification procedures and special provisions for candidates who may face difficulties during the authentication process.

The advisory, issued on June 18, forms part of the enhanced security measures being implemented for the re-examination and is aimed at ensuring a fair, transparent, and secure examination process across the country.

According to the NTA, all candidates appearing for the re-examination will be required to undergo biometric verification before being allowed to enter their examination rooms.

Biometric verification mandatory before entry

The agency said that candidates must complete biometric authentication, either through fingerprint verification or facial recognition, after the mandatory frisking process at the examination centre.

The verification will be carried out before candidates are permitted to enter the examination hall and is being introduced as an additional layer of security for the re-examination.

Officials have advised candidates to cooperate fully with examination staff and security personnel to ensure smooth entry procedures on exam day.

NTA introduces exception protocol

Recognising that technical or personal challenges may arise during biometric verification, the NTA has also introduced an exception protocol to ensure that genuine candidates are not disadvantaged.

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Under the guidelines, candidates will still be allowed to appear for the examination if biometric verification cannot be completed due to:

Device or hardware failure

Poor quality biometric data

Connectivity issues with UIDAI servers

Physical inability to provide biometric data

In such cases, candidates will be required to submit a written undertaking at the examination centre. The prescribed format for the undertaking will be made available by the Centre Superintendent.

The agency clarified that candidates facing such issues will not be denied entry solely because biometric authentication could not be completed.

Candidates will not be disturbed during examination

The NTA has also directed examination centres to ensure that candidates are not interrupted during the actual examination for biometric-related procedures.

According to the advisory, any pending biometric processing will be completed either before the examination begins or after it concludes.

The move is intended to prevent disruptions and allow candidates to focus entirely on the examination once it starts.

Exam timings remain unchanged

The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. For eligible Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates who are entitled to compensatory time, the examination will continue until 6:20 PM.

The NTA noted that invigilation and other examination-related formalities will be completed within the prescribed schedule.

Warning against refusal of verification

The agency has cautioned candidates against refusing biometric verification without a valid and documented reason. According to the advisory, refusal to undergo the verification process may be treated as a violation of examination norms and could attract action under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

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The NTA said these measures are part of its broader efforts to strengthen examination security and maintain the integrity of the re-examination process.

Helpdesk Details for Candidates

Candidates seeking clarification regarding the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent through email to neetug2026@nta.ac.in.