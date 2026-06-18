Reliance Jio Denies BGP Hijacking Allegations After Telegram CEO’s Claims

Reliance Jio Infocomm has issued a formal clarification denying any involvement in alleged Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) route misconfiguration after speculation emerged on social media platform X.

The telecom operator said recent posts had wrongly linked Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (AS55836) to a supposed routing disruption incident.

In its statement, Jio categorically rejected the allegations, stating that it has not been involved in any such incident.

The company further said it operates its network in line with global internet routing standards and maintains high benchmarks of reliability, security, and transparency in its operations.

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The clarification came shortly after Telegram CEO Pavel Durov made serious allegations against Reliance, claiming that the telecom operator was responsible for disrupting Telegram access for users outside India.

Durov also suggested that there may be links between Reliance and WhatsApp’s parent company Meta, implying possible competitive motivations behind attempts to restrict Telegram.

Durov alleged that the disruption was part of a broader “competitive war” and claimed that Reliance was partially owned by Meta.

He further stated that access to Telegram was being impacted through a method known as BGP hijacking, where internet traffic is rerouted by falsely advertising network paths.

According to him, this issue was affecting users in multiple regions, including the UAE.

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He also accused Reliance of ignoring multiple reports regarding the issue and suggested that such actions could represent misuse of global internet infrastructure.

BGP, the core routing system of the internet, allows networks to direct traffic between websites and services. In a BGP hijack scenario, incorrect routing announcements can divert or disrupt internet traffic.

However, industry sources clarified that the network referenced in Durov’s allegations does not belong to Reliance Jio. Instead, it may be associated with Reliance Communications, based on publicly available routing records.

Reiterating its position, Reliance Jio emphasized that it has no connection with any routing misconfiguration and continues to follow established global internet governance and operational best practices.