The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserves its order on the Centre’s decision to temporarily restrict Telegram’s operations in India, a matter that has been linked to concerns over the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. During the hearing, the court said, “Arguments heard. Judgment reserved. Anything any party wants to submit, submit by 7 pm.
Centre VS Telegram: Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Telegram Ban In India
Delhi High Court has reserves its order on Telegram’s plea against the Centre’s temporary restriction on its operations in India over NEET-UG 2026 re-exam paper leak concerns. Court heard arguments from both sides.
SimpleUpdated: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 04:52 PM IST