NEET 2026: 17,734 Students To Appear At 50 Centres In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration has completed all preparations for the NEET examination scheduled to be held on June 21 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, District Collector Vinay Gauda G.C. said on Wednesday. He said the exam will be conducted at 50 centres across the district, and all officers have been directed to perform their duties with proper coordination and responsibility.

Gauda was speaking at a coordination committee meeting held at the district collectorate to review the examination arrangements. Officials discussed security measures and other preparations during the meeting.

A total of 17,734 students will appear for the examination, which will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Of the 50 examination centres, 47 are in urban areas and three are in rural parts of the district.

The administration has deployed a centre observer and adequate police security at every examination centre. Drone surveillance will also be used to monitor the centres.

To help students reach their examination centres, special bus services will operate from the railway station and bus stand on different routes. Facilities will also be provided for Divyang candidates at the examination centres.

Candidates will undergo biometric verification before entering the examination halls. The administration has advised students to reach their centres before the reporting time and strictly follow all instructions mentioned on their hall tickets.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ratnakar Nawale, Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, Nodal Officer Neelam Bafna and other senior officials attended the meeting.