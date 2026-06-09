Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administration Gears Up For Class 10 & 12 Supplementary Exams | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration has completed preparations for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations, which will be held between June 16 and July 8.

A meeting of the district-level vigilance committee was held on Tuesday to review arrangements and ensure the examinations are conducted smoothly. District Collector Vinay Gauda G.C., Education Officer (Secondary) Ashwini Lathkar, Education Officer (Primary) Jayashree Chavan, block development officers, police officials and other officers attended the meeting. Zilla Parishad CEO Minnu P.M. joined through video conferencing.

According to officials, a total of 2,928 students will appear for the Class 10 supplementary examination, while 2,891 students will take the Class 12 examination. The Class 10 exams will be conducted from June 16 to June 30, while the Class 12 exams will continue until July 8.

The administration has taken several measures to ensure students can appear for the examinations in a stress-free environment. CCTV cameras will be installed at all examination centres, and activities at the centres will be monitored from a control room through the Zoom system.

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Flying squads have also been formed to prevent malpractices. In addition, pre-examination practice sessions and mental counselling programmes were organised for students. Strict police security will be deployed at examination centres, Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar informed.

District Collector Gauda directed all departments to work in coordination to provide a safe and fear-free atmosphere for students. He also instructed officials to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to prevent malpractices such as copying during the examinations.