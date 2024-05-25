NEET UG 2024: NTA To Release NEET UG Answer Key Soon, Check Details Here! | iStock

NEET UG 2024: The answer key for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2024 exam is expected to be released shortly. The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the NEET UG 2024 on May 5, 2024. The exam was conducted in a pen-and-paper test mode.

The answer key will be made available to the candidates on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The NTA will also release the provisional answer key soon on neet.ntaonline.in.

Steps To Download The Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Look for the answer key link.

Step 3: Click on the link.

Step 4: Enter the required login details.

Step 5: A PDF will open on your screen.

Step 6: You can check the answers in the documents.

Step 7: Save and download for future reference.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the answer key for future use.

This year, over 24 lakh candidates took the NEET UG exam from across 557 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. To download the answer key, the candidates will be required to enter details like the application number and the date of birth. Once the answer key is released, the NTA will open the objection window. The candidates will then be able to raise objections. Candidates are advised to keep a check on NTA's official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to NEET UG 2024 exam.

For assistance, candidates can reach out to NTA via their dedicated helpline number – 01140759000 – or email at neet@nta.ac.in. Regular updates regarding the NEET UG answer key should be monitored on nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.