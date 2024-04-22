NEET UG 2024: NTA Likely To Release City Intimation Slip Today For Over 23 Lakh Candidates | iStock

The NEET UG city slip 2024 is anticipated to be released shortly by the National Testing Agency. The NEET UG city slip will be made available today, April 22, according to media reports. However, the exam city slip's release has not been officially confirmed. This year, 568 cities in India and overseas will host the NEET UG test on May 5.

Students will be able to find out their exam centres as soon as the NEET UG 2024 exam city slip becomes available. It will simply include the exam city and centre location.

The city intimation slip for candidates who enrolled for the NEET UG 2024 exam can be downloaded from the official website, neet.ntaonline.in. To see and download the NEET UG exam city centre intimation slips and admit cards, candidates must log in at the official website. It is necessary to use credentials such as the application number, birthdate, and password.

The applicant's name, date of birth, registration number, subjects, and codes will all be listed on the NEET UG city slip.

The admit card will be made available by the testing organisation one week before the exam starts.

All time high registration this year

The overall number of registrations for the undergraduate medical entrance exam reached an all-time high this time, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Over 10 lakh male students, over 13 lakh female students, and 24 students who registered under the "third gender" category make up the total number of 23,81,833 students who have registered for NEET UG 2024. Of the 23 lakh students who have enrolled, more than 10 lakh are OBC NCL students, according to the list. The remaining 6 lakh students are general students, 3.5 lakh are SC students, 1.8 lakh are Gen-EWS students, and 1.5 lakh are ST students.