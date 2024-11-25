 NEET UG 2024: MCC Removes Two Seats from Special Stray Vacancy Counselling
Seats were added in other colleges, including Symbiosis Medical College and BHU Nursing.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG 2024 | Representational image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has removed two MBBS seats from the NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy round following a decision by the Karnataka High Court. One seat each from Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Puducherry, and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Puducherry, in the open category has been eliminated.

In contrast, the MCC has added multiple seats to the seat matrix for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing in the special stray vacancy round at various colleges across the country. Newly included institutions are Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune, Government Medical College, Machilipatnam, Datta Meghe Medical College, Nagpur, and the College of Nursing, BHU Varanasi. Eligible candidates participating in the stray vacancy round can now opt for these added seats.

Important Dates and Process

Registration Period: November 20–21, 2024

Seat Allotment Results: Announced on November 23, 2024

Reporting Period: November 25–30, 2024

Candidates who secured seats in this round are required to report to their allotted colleges with the necessary documents to complete the admission process.

Documents Required for Admission

NEET UG rank card

Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets

Recent passport-sized photograph

Valid ID proof

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

The NEET UG 2024 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, was held in 557 centers across India using the pen-and-paper mode. MCC guidelines include four rounds of counselling for the All India Quota (15%), Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS institutes, and JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal): Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Online Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates already assigned seats in the special stray vacancy round are not eligible to participate further in the UG counselling process.

