NEET UG 2024: Exam City Slip Released & Admit Card To be Out Soon, Check Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate 2024 on April 24. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check their city of examination center on the official NTA website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

As per the official NTA schedule, the exam will be conducted on May 5, in pen and paper mode in 13 different languages. The agency will also release the NEET UG admit card 2024 anytime soon.

To check the NEET UG city slip, follow these steps:

Visit the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

Click on the city slip link available on the home page,

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in, and the city slip will be available on your screen.

Download it and save it for future reference.

If there are any discrepancies in the candidate's details, photograph, or signatures on the NEET UG admit card, immediate action is necessary. Candidates should contact the NTA helpline between 10 am and 5 pm. However, candidates can still sit for the medical entrance test using the downloaded admit card. NTA assures that necessary corrections will be made in the records afterward.

This year, 23 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, of which over 10 lakh are male students, over 13 lakh are girls, and 24 students have registered under the 'third gender' category.

In 2021, NEET UG's admit card was released on September 6, followed by the exam on September 12. In 2022, the city slip was released on June 29, with the hall ticket following on July 12, leading up to the July 17 exam. Finally, in the previous year, the NEET UG city slip was released on April 30, followed by the admit card on May 4, ahead of the May 7 exam.