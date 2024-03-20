NEET UG 2024 Correction Window Closing Today at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

Unsplash

Today, March 20, is the final day for candidates to make changes to their application forms for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has given applicants a chance to fix any mistakes in their applications. The opportunity to make corrections will be available until 11:50 pm, according to the NTA's notification.

Candidates who have already registered for the NEET UG 2024 exam can access the application correction facility through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. However, it's crucial to note that final corrections will only be effective upon the payment of any additional fees, if applicable.

Editable Fields:

Candidates can make changes to all details in the NEET UG 2024 application form except for the contact mobile number and email address.

Additionally, they can edit uploaded documents and undergo Aadhaar re-authentication.

How to Edit:

Visit the official website neet.nta.ac.in

Click on the registration/login link on the homepage

Enter your application number, password, and the displayed security pin.

The application form will be displayed, allowing corrections to be made.

Review the form and submit it, ensuring to keep a copy of the edited application for future reference.

Exam Date and Time:

The NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm across the country.

Pattern:

The exam will be held offline and will last for 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Each subject will be divided into two sections, Section A and Section B, carrying 35 and 15 questions respectively.

Marking Scheme:

Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer while 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

As the deadline for application corrections approaches, candidates are advised to utilise this opportunity to ensure the accuracy of their NEET UG 2024 applications.