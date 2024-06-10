NEET UG 2024: 21 Students From Akash Institute Achieve Perfect Scores; Grabs AIR 1

21 Students From Akash Institute Achieve Perfect Scores; Grabs AIR 1 |

All India Rank (AIR) 01 was achieved by 21 students from Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) by scoring a 720/720 in the NEET UG 2024 exam. Among these top rankers, 14 students were enrolled in AESL's Classroom Programmeme, while the remaining seven were part of the Distance Learning Programmeme (DLP). The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results on June 4, 2024.

Top ranker from Aakash

Aryan Yadav (Lucknow), Manav Priyadarshi (Ranchi), Palansha Agarwal (Mumbai-Nerul), Dhruv Garg, Samit Kumar Saini, Iram Quazi (Jaipur), Kriti Sharma (Surat), Arghyadeep Dutta (Kolkata), Saksham Agrawal (Siliguri), Sujoy Dutta (Delhi), Aryan Yadav (Lucknow), Palansha Agarwal (Mumbai-Nerul), Dhruv Garg, Samit Kumar Saini, Akshat Pangaria (Haldwani), Aditya Kumar Panda (Chennai), and many more. Among the DLP achievers are Krishnamurti Pankaj Shiwal and Gunmay Garg, along with several more students who achieved this exceptional milestone.

Student express their experience

Students enrolled in AESL's Classroom Programme credit their success to a thorough comprehension of the material and a well-organised study schedule, highlighting the important role that AESL's extensive coaching played. The top ranker said, “We are grateful to Aakash for their support. Their content and coaching were instrumental in helping us grasp complex concepts quickly."

Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of AESL, congratulated the students on their remarkable achievement. “We congratulate the students for their exemplary feat. Their achievement speaks volumes about their hard work and dedication, as well as the support of their parents. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” he stated.

NEET UG is an annual examination conducted by the NTA, serving as a qualifying test for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in India. It is also a gateway for those aiming for primary medical qualifications abroad.