NEET UG 2023: check expected cut-offs to qualify for all categories here

NEET UG 2023 expected cut-offs | (Representative Image)

National Testing Agency (NTA) recently conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 in pen and paper mode.

The NEET UG 2023 was held on May 7 across the country.

NTA will now publish the NEET provisional answer key, question papers and OMR responses, after which results will be declared.

NEET result date will be declared soon and NTA will also share cut-off marks.

NEET UG cut-off marks are the minimum marks a candidate need to score in order to participate in the counselling process which leads to admission.

Aakash BYJU’S, Deputy Regional Director, Sarvesh Chaubey, informed that through NEET-UG 2023, admission will be given to 99000+ MBBS, 27000+ BDS, 52000+ AYUSH, 600+ BVSc and AH seats, along with 1200+ AIIMS and 200+ JIPMER seats.

According to him, the category-wise expected NEET 2023 cut-off marks are:

General: 716-120

OBC: 119-95

SC: 119-95

ST: 119-95

General-PwD: 119-108

OBC-PwD: 107-95

SC-PwD: 107-95

ST-PwD: 107-95

This is expected cutoff from a private organization, NTA will soon release the cutoff marks.

Read Also Kota: NEET UG aspirant falls off building day after medical entrance exam

According to Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes, expected cut-off marks of NEET UG 2023 are:

General/Unreserved/EWS: 710-124 (50th percentile)

OBC: 132-98 (40th)

SC: 120-95 (40th)

ST: 118-92 (40th)

Candidates can check expected cut-offs to have a rough understanding of their qualification and admission chances. Do not presume this as the final cut-off by the NTA.