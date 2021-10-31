NEET UG 2021: Anxious about results, 20-year-old medical aspirant in Tamil Nadu commits suicide

A 20-year-old medical college aspirant committed suicide near Pollachi in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, police said on Saturday.

However, no suicide note was found giving the reason for K. Keerthivasan taking the extreme step.

According to police, Keerthivasan had told his parents that he may not get the required marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to get a medical college seat after seeing the answer key that was released.

Keerthivasan's parents had told him to wait for the declaration of the NEET results and look at other options, police added.

Keerthivasan had unsuccessfully appeared for NEET earlier also, police said.

