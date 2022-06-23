NEET SS plea dismissed, no in-service quota seats

Pixabay

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal that asked for a directive to add 92 "in-service quota seats" of the NEET super specialty 2021 to the newly created seats and make them open to all applicants, regardless of whether they joined in prior rounds.

The top court permitted a mop-up round for all open/stray/vacant super-speciality seats on May 9 with the caveat that any doctors who had previously taken seats would not be permitted to attend, according to a vacation bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

“We cannot go against the judgement. When there’s a specific direction, we cannot. When the law is laid down by this court, now merely because you’re not a party to the judgement…

“We don’t think that we should proceed with the contentions raised by the petitioner any further in light of order passed by this court…We have no hesitation to hold that petitioner is not entitled to seek such prayer in this direction. In short, such writ petition must fail and is dismissed,” the bench said.

The attorney representing Tamil Nadu had informed the top court on May 9, 2022, that the State's 92 open seats under its in-service quota would be turned over to the All India Quota this year (AIQ).

After Tamil Nadu surrendered 92 seats to the AIQ, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati announced that a mop-up round would be held to finish the admissions process for super specialty medical programmes.

The top court had then said, “The mop up round shall be held for all the unfilled/stray/vacant super specialty seats subject to the condition that any doctor who has joined a seat in the earlier round shall not be eligible for participating in the mop up round. Since the mop round is being held, a suitable extension of time may be granted for completing the admissions.”