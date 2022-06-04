From exam dates, admit cards to results; Latest updates about NEET UG, NEET PG, NEET SS, INI CET, AIAPGET and DNB PDCET

Pixabay

NEET UG

The NTA conducts NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) UG is a pre-medical entrance examination conducted all throughout the country. NEET UG is for those students who aspire to pursue an under graduation in the medical field. This year, NEET-UG will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Dates:

NEET admit cards are to be released in the first week of June 2022 on neet@nta.ac.in. The NEET 2022 is to take place on July 17, 2022 The final answer key and NEET 2022 results will be released in the first week of September 2022

NEET PG

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and PG Diploma in government, private, deemed/central universities.

The NEET PG 2022 result has been announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday, June 1. Dr. Shagun Batra from New Delhi bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET PG 2022 exam, followed by Dr. Joseph (rank 2), and Dr. Harshita (rank 3). NEET PG counseling is likely to begin by June 20.

NEET SS

NEET SS or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Specialty Courses) is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various DM/ MCh courses. It is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to super specialty courses.

National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 exam result on January 31, 2022

INICET

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test is referred to as INI CET. The entrance exam for Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgiae(MCh) is held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

On May 14, 2022, AIIMS revealed the exam results. On July 1, 2022, the program will commence.

AIAPGET

For admittance to postgraduate studies in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET, is held. The AIAPGET 2022 exam will most likely be held in September. NTA will announce the AIAPGET 2022 dates. Candidates must apply for the exam via the internet. The NTA AIAPGET website will be updated with exam dates and information.

DNB-PDCET

The Diplomat National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test is a required entrance exam for post-diploma DNB (wide specialties) postgraduate programs. The computer-based DNB PDECT 2022 exam will be administered at 23 test centers across the country. For the entrance exam, a total of 120 multiple-choice questions are asked from 8 different specialties.

The exam is to be held on 24 July 2022 and the results are expected on 24 August 2022.