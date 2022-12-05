NEET SS counselling 2022: Round 1 choice filling begins today; know details here

Representational image | Pixabay

New Delhi: National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 choice-filling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun from today, December 5, 2022.

After logging in to the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who have completed the NEET SS round 1 counselling registrations can fill in the choices.

Super Specialty course (DM, MCH and DNB) and college preference can be submitted by the candidates using their NEET roll number and password.

December 7, till 11: 55pm, is the last date to complete the choice-filling process by eligible candidates.

The choice locking facility will be available on December 7, 2022, from 4 pm to 11:55 pm. The round 1 seat allotment process will be conducted from December 8 to December 9, 2022.

December 10 is the date for the NEET SS round 1 result announcement by MCC. Those candidates whose names are on the allotment list will be required to report to the allotted colleges from December 11 to December 16, 2022.