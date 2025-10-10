NEET PG Result Cancelled: 22 Candidates Disqualified By NBEMS Over Exam Malpractice Spanning Five Years

NEET PG Result Cancelled: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revoked the results of 22 NEET PG candidates from 2021 and 2025 who engaged in fraudulent practices during the exam. The official website provides the list of candidates whose results have been cancelled by the NBEMS. To stay informed, students are encouraged to visit the official website.

In an official notice, the decision has taken the medical community by surprise. According to the NBEMS, 13 of the disqualified candidates appeared in the NEET PG 2025 session alone, making it the most affected year in the five years.

The board stated, "All scorecards and results of the listed candidates stand null and void." "It shall be illegal to produce the aforementioned scorecard or result for any purpose, including employment, enrolment, registration, or admission to postgraduate courses."

NBEMS also made it clear that it would not be held accountable for any admissions or jobs that were secured based on these revoked results. The notice stated that "NBEMS abstains from any liability or responsibility arising from employment, admission, or enrolment based on the NEET PG results cancelled herein above."

The remaining applicants listed in the official announcement are from prior years, including 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.



11 Foreign medical graduates also disqualified

According to Times of India report, the NBEMS has also disqualified 11 students who appeared in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) between 2021 and 2025 for similar malpractice. FMGE is a compulsory licensing examination for Indian citizens who pursue their medical studies overseas. The June 2025 session recorded a sharp fall in the pass percentage to 18.61%, a decline of almost 11 percentage points from last year. Out of 37,207 registered candidates, 6,707 were able to pass.

The board’s Examination Ethics Committee reached this decision after conducting an extensive inquiry into cases of reported malpractice. Among those disqualified is Srusti Bommanahalli Rajanna, whose result was invalidated following the disposal of Writ Petition No. 5785/2025 before the Karnataka High Court. The remaining 21 candidates were found guilty of cheating or using unfair methods by the ethics panel.

The MCC administered the NEET-PG 2025 exam in a single shift on August 3, 2025, at 1,052 testing locations in 301 cities. Over 2.42 lakh students took the computer-based NEET PG 2025 Examination, according to official data. NBEMS made complex arrangements and implemented stringent precautions against unfair practices to guarantee the exam was administered securely and without incident.

Exam details

On August 19, 2025, the NEET PG results were posted on the official website. The deadlines for the open category, PwD, SC/ST/OBC, and PwD of SC/ST/OBC were set at 276 and 255, respectively. The NEET PG counselling schedule has not yet been made public by MCC.

The NEET PG 2025 examination, which witnessed over 2.42 lakh candidates taking the test, has already faced the heat on charges of lack of transparency. Of these, 1,28,116 candidates were declared eligible to study postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS, and PG Diplomas.