NEET-PG Counselling: SC Seeks DGHS Reply On Pleas For Involvement In Mop-up Round

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) to reply to a batch of petitions filed by a group of doctors seeking to participate in mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for DGHS, to file a detailed reply on two sets of petitions filed by the doctors.

The bench told the counsel for petitioners, “Granting a stay on the process of counselling will be a very extreme step. We are dealing with medical students. If we cancel the seats, then we will have to cancel all the admissions, which would further delay the whole process. You all should come out with a solution also”.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:32 PM IST