NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins For Round-1 At mcc.nic.in

The registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling 2023 has been started by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). To register for round-1of NEET PG Counselling 2023 candidates can visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The last date to register for NEET PG 2023 registration and fee payment for the first round is till August 1. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between July 28 and August 2.

NEET PG 2023 counselling will be held in four rounds- Round 1, Round 2, round 3 and stray vacancy round. Each round of NEET PG 2023 counselling is a separate round and rules of each round are different. MCC conducts the NEET PG counselling for 50% all India quota (AIQ) seats.

The NEET PG counselling merit list will be prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window.

Key Points for NEET PG Counselling 2023

Students need to submit NEET PG counseling registration fee which will be non-refundable in nature but the security deposit will be refundable.

Candidates need to upload essentials documents on MCC website for seat allotted candidates mentioned there and need to Physical report at the allotted Medical/Dental College with original documents against Round-1

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round one (1) can opt for free exit and can directly participate in round two

Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one (1) can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 only after physical reporting at college/institute

If a registered candidate is not allotted a seat in round one (1), he can participate in round 2 directly without fresh registration

Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 have to report at the allotted institute/college with original documents of round 1 and complete the admission formalities

During the completion of admission formalities, if the candidate wishes to upgrade then he/she has to give willingness for upgradation in the college.

