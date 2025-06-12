NEET PG 2025: Exam City Selection Window Opens Tomorrow; Read Official Notice here

NEET PG 2025: Exam City Selection Window | Canva

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the modified list of city centres for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2025 (NEET PG 2025). Aspirants may resubmit their exam city preferences on the official website of NAT at natboard.edu.in between June 13 and 17, 2025.

Applicants only will be allowed to access cities where seats are open during this window. NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) will assign the exam centre inside the chosen city. City choice will be first come, first served. The registration form will reveal the list of the accessible cities.

Click here to read the official notification

Direct link for the exam city centre list

NEET PG 2025: Important dates

The key dates are as follows:

1. City selection window: 13.06.2025 (after 3 PM) to 17.06.2025 (till 11:55 PM)

2. Final correction window: 20.06.2025 to 22.06.2025

3. Display of allotted exam city: 21.07.2025

4. Admit card release date: 31.07.2025

5. Exam date: 3.08.2025 (9:00 AM to 12:30 PM)

6. Result date: 3.09.2025

Other details about the NEET PG Exam 2025

According to the official notice, the details about NEET PG are as follows:

1. Only the following information cannot be changed throughout the correction window: name, category, nationality, email, mobile number, and exam city. One can alter all additional specifics and documentation.

2. The address of the exact exam centre will be stated on the admit card. Candidates have to arrange for their own travel and boarding.

3. If a candidate desires to appear in a state/UT where there is no test seat, then the candidate can opt for alternate city options while submitting the form. NBEMS shall attempt to assign a test centre within the candidate's correspondence address state.

4. But in case of non-availability due to logistical, administrative, or any other reasons, NBEMS can allocate a centre within India. NBEMS can include or exclude cities from the list of exam centres as and when required.

What is NEET PG?

NEET-PG is the single qualifying and entrance examination for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.