TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Direct Link Here

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out | Canvav

TS TET Admit Card 2025: The Telangana School Education Department has issued the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TG TET 2025) admit cards. Aspirants can obtain their hall tickets from the official website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in. The exam will take place from June 18 to 30, 2025. The scores are set to be published on July 22, 2025.

On the day of the examination, applicants must carry their TS TET Admit Card 2025 as well as a valid ID. Aspirants who fail to present their TS TET admit card 2025 will be denied entry into the examination hall.

How to download the TS TET Hall Ticket 2025?

To check the TS TET Admit Card 2025, aspirants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the TG TET at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/.

Step 2: Click on the TG TET admit card 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the TS TET hall ticket 2025

TS TET 2025: Exam pattern

The TS TET exam pattern is as follows:

1. Paper I includes Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, Language I, and Language II (English).

Each paper contains 30 questions worth one mark each.

2. Paper II: Child Development and Pedagogy, Subject-Related Questions, Languages I and II (English).

Only subject-related questions are worth one mark (60 questions). The remaining three have 30 questions each worth one mark.

Note: Both examinations have 150 questions and a total of 150 marks, with a time limit of 2.5 hours.

TS TET 2025: Exam details

TG TET June 2025 will be divided into two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Students who want to teach in grades I through V must take Paper I, while those who want to teach in grades VI through VIII must take Paper 2. Those who want to teach all courses from I to VIII must take both Paper-I and Paper-II exams.