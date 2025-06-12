MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2025 (Additional) Registration Schedule Out At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Details Here

MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2025 (Additional) Registration | Canva

MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra has announced the registration timetable for additional MAH-BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET-2025 (Additional) courses. Those who wish to submit applications can view the timetable on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the timetable, the online registration window for MAH-BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM (Additional CET)-2025 will be available from June 12, 2025, until June 20, 2025.

The MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET-2025 test was held from April 29 to April 30, 2025, and the results were announced on June 4, 2025, according to the official notice.

Unfortunately, several candidates were unable to take the test, therefore aspirants/parents/institutions asked the government and the CET cell to hold another common admission exam.

The official notice reads, “Considering the educational interest of the concerned candidates, the Government has approved the conduct of additional Common Entrance Test for admission to BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM degree courses.”

MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2025: Eligibility criteria

The additional CET eligibility requirements are as follows:

1. Those who are interested in appearing for the April 29 and April 30, 2025 exams but were unable would be offered an opportunity to take the extra test.

2. Those who seek to raise their score and have already shown up for the April 29 or 30, 2025 exam will also be allowed to show up for the additional test.

3. The highest of the two scores will be regarded as merit for applicants who showed up for both the original and the supplementary exams. Such applicants have to upload the highest-scoring scorecard on the electronic system.

4. The additional CET will take place at the same venues as the first test was scheduled for April 29 and 30, 2025.