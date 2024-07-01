NEET PG 2024 Likely To Be Conducted In August: Report

Representational Image | PTI

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) in August, according to a report by The Indian Express. Although the exact date of the exam has not been officially confirmed, NBE president Abhijat Sheth has stated that the revised exam date will be announced "hopefully before next weekend".

The NEET PG 2024 exam was previously postponed on June 22 due to allegations of paper leaks and discrepancies in competitive examinations. The exam was initially scheduled to take place on March 3, then rescheduled for July 7, and later for June 23.

The NEET PG 2024 exam will be held online in computer-based mode, with a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions, divided into three sections with sectional timing. Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for each correct answer, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The exam is being conducted for admission to 13,886 Master of Surgery (MS), 26,699 Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 922 PG Diploma seats.