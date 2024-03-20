NEET PG 2024 Exam Rescheduled to June 23, Results To Be Declared On July 15 | Representative image

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) exam has been moved up to June 23 by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The NMC's most recent update shows that the internship deadline is still the same. The results of NEET-PG will be declared on July 15 as per the Public Notice issued by NMC PGMEB. The counseling process will commence from August 5 and continue until October 15, 2024. This announcement was made on March 20, which happened to be a Wednesday.

According to a notice signed by Aujemnder Singh, Deputy Secretary of the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), a meeting was conducted by the National Medical Commission with the Medical Counseling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences, and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences. During this meeting, a timeline was established.

New Schedule for NEET PG 2024 :



Exam Date - 23/6/24

Result - By 15/7/24

Starting of Academic Session - 16/9/24

Cut off date for Internship Completion - 15/8/24 pic.twitter.com/R8fXhSDZtU — Dr.Meet Ghonia (@DrMeet_Ghonia) March 20, 2024

Following multiple representations from potential applicants, the commission decided to reschedule the exam from its original March 3 date to July 7.

Revised dates

Final list of revised dates as per the official notice are given below:

Conduct of NEET PG-2024: June 23, 2024

Declaration of result: By July 15, 2024

Counselling: August 5, 2024 to October 15, 2024

Start of academic session: September 16, 2024

Last date of joining: October 21, 2024