NEET PG 2024 Counselling Process Expected To Start November 11

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The NEET PG 2024 counselling process is expected to start on November 11, 2024, by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), according to the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).

Information on the start date of NEET PG counselling in 2024 has been circulated by the association on the social media network 'X', which was formerly Twitter. As the MCC NEET PG counselling dates 2024 are eagerly anticipated, students who passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) are awaiting the whole schedule. However, the formal announcement regarding the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule has not yet been made by MCC.

🚨#NEETPG2024Counselling to begin latest by 11th of November.



The 4 month delay makes the timeline for #2025 challenging.



The vicious cycle continues for the 3rd year straight. Will this ever end? #NEETPG2024 #neetpgcounselling @MoHFW_INDIA @ANI @PTI_News — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) October 29, 2024

FORDA posted on X, “NEET PG 2024 counselling to begin latest by 11th of November. The 4-month delay makes the timeline for #2025 challenging. The vicious cycle continues for the 3rd year straight. Will this ever end?"

Survankar Datta, president of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), announced on X that the NEET PG counselling schedule for 2024 will not be released by the authorities before the next Supreme Court session.

📢 NEET PG 2024 Counselling Update 📢



🚨NEET PG Counselling schedule will be put up soon, and recent issues preventing release of schedule have been resolved. They are not waiting for the next Supreme Court hearing.



✌️Hope this offers some relief!



🚨The confirmation is from a… https://t.co/4pLpMMaTTy — Dr. Datta (AIIMS Delhi) (@DrDatta_AIIMS) October 26, 2024

"Recent issues preventing the release of the schedule have been resolved, and the NEET PG Counselling schedule will be posted soon," he said. They are not holding out for the upcoming NEET PG Supreme Court hearing. Please avoid rumours and wait for official information from their official website regarding the precise timeline.

Read Also NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know

The Supreme Court is anticipated to resume hearings on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 issue on November 19, in accordance with the most recent developments. Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, along with Chief Justice Chandrachud, will preside over the NEET PG Supreme Court hearing in 2024.

On August 11, 228,540 students took the NEET PG 2024 test in two shifts: from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm. It took place in 416 locations in 170 cities across the country. Of the 114,276 registered candidates, 107,959 showed up for the first shift, while 108,177 of the 114,264 registered candidates showed up for the second. On August 23, the results were announced.