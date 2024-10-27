 NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know

The exam was held on August 11, with results declared on August 23. Counselling will likely occur in four stages, and candidates must prepare specific documents for admission.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Representative image

The schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) counselling process 2024 is anticipated to be released soon. Candidates who took the postgraduate medical entrance exam and are awaiting counselling will find the schedule on the official website.

Previously, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) initiated registration for the first round of counselling on September 20; however, the detailed schedule is still pending.

Once the schedule is available, students can select their preferred colleges and courses through the official MCC portal to participate in the NEET PG 2024 counselling process.

The NEET PG 2024 exam took place on August 11, with two shifts: from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM. A total of 228,540 candidates participated at 416 centres across 170 cities nationwide. In the first shift, 107,959 of the 114,276 registered candidates attended, while in the second shift, 108,177 of the 114,264 registered candidates were present. Results were announced on August 23.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Process

Following previous trends, NEET PG 2024 counselling is expected to occur in four stages: Round 1, Round 2, the mop-up round, and the AIQ stray vacancy round. After registration, the exam authorities will announce the seat allotment results. Candidates will then have a designated window to select their preferred colleges and courses.

Documents Required for NEET PG 2024 Admission

Allotment letter from MCC

Admit card issued by NBE

Result or rank letter from NBE

Mark sheets from MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Professional Examinations

MBBS/BDS degree or provisional certificate

NEET PG counselling is conducted for candidates applying for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MS, MD, DNB, and postgraduate diploma programs.

