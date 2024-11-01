NEET PG 2024 Counseling Schedule Announced: Check Key Dates Here

NEET PG 2024 | Representative image

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counseling schedule for 2024 has been released at the official website — mcc.nic.in. The much awaited announcement shows critical dates and procedures for candidates applying to postgraduate medical courses across India, covering both the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and state counseling processes. Candidates appearing for the counseling will have to go through four structured rounds.

Key Counseling Timelines

The NEET PG counseling will be divided into four rounds, each with specific timelines for the AIQ, deemed universities, central universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) quota seats.

Round 1

20th Sep - 27th Nov 2024

18th Nov - 6th Dec 2024

Round 2

4th - 20th Dec 2024

12th - 31st Dec 2024

Round 3

26th Dec 2024 - 13th Jan 2025

7th - 20th Jan 2025

Stray Vacancy Round

18th - 30th Jan 2025

18th - 30th Jan 2025

The official commencement date for the academic session is scheduled for 20th December 2024. The last date for joining after the Stray Vacancy Round is set for 5th February 2025.

Important Dates: Phase Vise

Each counseling round includes multiple structured phases, which NEET PG candidates must complete in the following sequence:

1. Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix: Participating institutes verify the seat matrix before each round to ensure accuracy.

2. Registration, Payment, Choice Filling, and Choice Locking: Candidates register, complete payment, select choices, and lock their preferences within specified timelines.

3. Seat Allotment Processing and Result Announcement: Seats are allotted after choice locking, and results are announced at the end of each round.

Check the exact dates:

Verification of Seat Matrix

Round 1: 7th - 8th Nov 2024

Round 2: 3rd - 4th Dec 2024

Round 3: 24th - 25th Dec 2024

Registration & Payment

Round 1: 8th - 12th Nov 2024

Round 2: 4th - 9th Dec 2024

Round 3: 26th - 30th Dec 2024

Choice Filling/Locking

Round 1: 9th - 13th Nov 2024

Round 2: 5th - 10th Dec 2024

Round 3: 27th - 31st Dec 2024

Seat Allotment Processing

Round 1: 14th - 15th Nov 2024

Round 2: 11th - 12th Dec 2024

Round 3: 1st - 2nd Jan 2025

Result Announcement

Round 1: 16th Nov 2024

Round 2: 13th Dec 2024

Round 3: 3rd Jan 2025

Reporting and Joining

Round 1: 17th - 29th Nov 2024

Round 2: 14th - 22nd Dec 2024

Round 3: 4th - 15th Jan 2025