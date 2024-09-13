 NEET PG 2024 Controversy: SC To Hear Aspirants' Plea On Result Transparency Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2024 Controversy: SC To Hear Aspirants' Plea On Result Transparency Today

NEET PG 2024 Controversy: SC To Hear Aspirants' Plea On Result Transparency Today

The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition from 19 NEET PG 2024 aspirants today, September 13, regarding concerns over the transparency of results and normalization process.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
The petition seeks fairness and transparency in the exam process. | Representative pic

The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by 19 NEET PG 2024 aspirants today, September 13, regarding concerns over the transparency of results and the normalisation process.

The petition, led by Ishika Jain, Kiran Kumar Patil, Tanmoy Deshmukh, and 16 others, was filed on September 7 under diary number 41088/2024. Advocate Parul Shukla will represent the petitioners.

Background of the Controversy

The NEET PG 2024 results, released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on August 23, sparked concerns among students due to unexpectedly low ranks. Some candidates, after comparing their scores with unofficial answer keys, raised doubts about discrepancies in the ranking process. On September 4, aspirants submitted a formal request to NBEMS, urging them to release the official answer key and establish a grievance portal.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Gas Leak At Ambernath Factory Sparks Fear In City, Thick Smoke Lowers Visibility; Visuals Surface
Thane: Gas Leak At Ambernath Factory Sparks Fear In City, Thick Smoke Lowers Visibility; Visuals Surface
MVA Takes Lead In Seat Sharing Consensus; Claims To Win 180 Seats In Assembly Elections
MVA Takes Lead In Seat Sharing Consensus; Claims To Win 180 Seats In Assembly Elections
CAT 2024 Registration Closes Today: Check Last Year's Top IIM Cut-Offs
CAT 2024 Registration Closes Today: Check Last Year's Top IIM Cut-Offs
'Salute To The Greatest Entertainer': Pat Cummins' Poetic Tribute To Late Shane Warne On His Birthday Goes Viral; Video
'Salute To The Greatest Entertainer': Pat Cummins' Poetic Tribute To Late Shane Warne On His Birthday Goes Viral; Video

The petitioners raise concerns about:

- Lack of transparency in results

- Discrepancies in ranking process

- Normalisation process

Read Also
Medical Aspirants Move SC Against NEET-PG Results
article-image

They demand:

- Access to individual response sheets, showing their answers to each NEET PG 2024 question

- Disclosure of raw, pre-normalized, and normalized scores

- Publishing of question papers and answer keys for both exam shifts

- Hold on NEET PG 2024 counselling process until their grievances are addressed and resolved

- Revaluation option for affected students

- Greater transparency in future exams, including the provision of question papers, answer keys, and revaluation options for fairness

Next Steps

The Supreme Court hearing will take place today, September 13. The petitioners request any other relief or directions the court may find suitable given the situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2024 Registration Closes Today: Check Last Year's Top IIM Cut-Offs

CAT 2024 Registration Closes Today: Check Last Year's Top IIM Cut-Offs

Joint CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here, Cut-off To Be Announced...

Joint CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here, Cut-off To Be Announced...

NEET PG 2024 Controversy: SC To Hear Aspirants' Plea On Result Transparency Today

NEET PG 2024 Controversy: SC To Hear Aspirants' Plea On Result Transparency Today

Harvard Declare Slight Drop in Black Enrollment Post Affirmative Action Ruling by Supreme Court

Harvard Declare Slight Drop in Black Enrollment Post Affirmative Action Ruling by Supreme Court

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel To Inaugurate 13th Edition Of 'Tooryanaad 24' At MANIT On Sept 13

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel To Inaugurate 13th Edition Of 'Tooryanaad 24' At MANIT On Sept 13