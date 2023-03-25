NEET PG 2023 scorecard expected today, Here's how to check

Over 2 lakh candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 Exam are waiting for their scorecards | Representative image

Over 2 lakh candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 Exam are waiting for their scorecards. The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBE) is likely to release the scorecards of the candidates today on the official website at natboard.edu.in

The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted NEET-PG 2023 exams on a computer-based platform for 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centers in 277 cities on March 5. The result of NEET-PG 2023 were announced on 14 March.

After the result declaration, now it's time for candidates to check NEET PG 2023 scorecards. For easy access to it, applicants can follow the simple steps.

Here's how to check NEET PG 2023 scorecard

1. Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET PG 2023 scorecard link.

3. Enter the login details and then click on submit.

4. Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

The counselling process for the NEET PG 2023 will likely begin on July 15, 2023. Applicants are advised to keep track of the official website for more updates and information.