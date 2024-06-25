NEET-NET Row: Committee Looking To Get Suggestions From Parents, Students; Aims To Conduct Exams Transparently | Representational photo

The top goal of the Ministry of Education's high-level committee is to ensure that exams are administered transparently and efficiently by the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.

The seven-member panel's chairman, Dr. K Radhakrishnan, says the committee's top goal is to interact with the nation's parents and children to hear about their issues and recommendations on the testing system. According to News18, the panel is also looking to interact more with parents and students to fully understand their concern, either in person or through electronic media.

The panel head told News18, "We would like to consolidate this over the next fortnight."

He further added that the next step is to build a robust test system.

He told News 18, “We are also looking at the future…especially to develop in this country a robust, tamper-proof system, a system with zero-error and a system that will lessen the difficulties and stress for students with adequate flexibility blend into each.”

Last week, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared that the NTA, which administers these tests, would have a high-level committee established to examine its operations and organisational structure.

The committee established on Saturday by the Ministry of Education includes Professors B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad; Professor Ramamurthy K, Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras; Professor Aditya Mittal, Dean Student Affairs, IIT Delhi; Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education; Pankaj Bansal, co-founder of PeopleStrong and Board Member, Karmayogi Bharat and Dr. Randeep Guleria who was the former director of AIIMS.