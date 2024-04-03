NEET MDS 2024 Result Out At natboard.edu.in

File Photo

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has declared the result for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET MDS 2024, today, April 3. Candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS 2024 exam can now access their result through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Important Dates:

The NEET MDS 2024 examination, held on March 18

Individual scorecards for the NEET-MDS 2024 exam will be released on/after April 12, 2024

How to download the scorecard?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the 'NEET MDS' section.

Click on 'Results' under NEET MDS.

Enter the required details in the redirected window.

The result will then be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save the result for future reference.

Result Details:

Candidates need to check the details mentioned in the scorecard:

Roll Number

Application ID

Score

NEET MDS Rank

This year's NEET MDS exam aimed to fill approximately 6,228 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats across 259 dental colleges in India.Candidates are urged to regularly check the official websites for the latest updates.