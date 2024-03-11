NEET MDS 2024 Application Deadline Today, Apply Now On natboard.edu.in

Representative Image |

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NDEMS) is preparing to close the application period for NEET MDS tomorrow, March 11, 2024, at 11:55 PM. This decision comes after the reopening of the application process on March 9, 2024, in response to a public notice from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The notice extended the deadline for completing internships to June 30th, 2024, which has affected the eligibility requirements for NEET-MDS 2024 applicants.

Candidates aiming to secure a place in NEET MDS 2024 must act promptly and submit their applications before the approaching deadline. The applications can only be completed and submitted through the official website of the National Board of Examinations at natboard.edu.in.

However, it is highly recommended that candidates proceed with caution when filling out their application forms to reduce the chances of making mistakes. It is important to note that once the application is submitted, no changes or corrections to the provided information will be accepted.

Read Also Expert Tips To Manage Exam Stress And Ensure Academic Success, Read Now

Selecting the desired state for the exam venue is a vital part of the application process. Although candidates can express their state preference, the NDEMS will ultimately decide on the allocation of exam cities. Exam centers will be assigned either within the chosen state or in a neighboring state, taking into account availability and logistical factors.

Candidates must be well-informed about the fixed date for the NEET MDS exam, which has not been altered despite recent events. According to the notice from NDEMS, the examination is scheduled to occur on March 18, 2024. Additionally, there has been a change in the date when admit cards will be released, which is now set for March 15.

As the deadline draws near, it is highly recommended that potential candidates follow the designated application procedure with great care. The NEET MDS exam offers a valuable chance for those who aspire to become medical professionals, and thorough preparation along with a smooth application process can lead to a prosperous career in the medical field.