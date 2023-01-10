NEET MDS 2023 applications begin at nbe.edu.in

Representational image | PTI

Mumbai: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has opened the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 for students today, January 9, 2023.

The official website, nbe.edu.in, has a direct link to submit the NEET MDS 2023 application form. The application period will be open until January 30, 2023. (11:55 pm).

From February 2 to February 5, 2023, candidates will be able to edit their NEET MDS application forms. From February 10 to February 15, 2023, the final edit window for correcting deficient or incorrect images (photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions) will be open.

On February 22, 2023, the NBE will publish the entrance exam admit card on its official website. Candidates who finish their internship by March 31 will be eligible to take the exam on March 1, 2023.

The NEET MDS exam results will be announced on March 31. The deadline for completing the internship and becoming eligible for NEET-MDS 2023 is March 31, 2023.

A candidate for admission to the MDS programme must have a recognised Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from an Indian university or institute, be registered with the State Dental Council, and have either provisional or permanent registration. A year of mandatory rotatory internship in an approved/recognized dental college is also required.