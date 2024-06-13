NEET Grace Marks Withdrawn, Aspirants In Quandary

Representative Image

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to cancel the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks.

The 1,563 students who were given grace marks will have the option to take a re-test on June 23. They will be informed of their actual scores without the grace marks and will then have the choice to appear for a re-examination. If any of the 1,563 candidates do not wish to take the retest, their earlier marks without the grace marks will be used for the results.

While the verdict of re-exams relieves those distressed by the flawed NEET-UG 2024 results, it has added anxiety and stress for the students who are now required to reappear for the most difficult medical entrance exam.

A student faced with the decision of taking the re-examination following the SC's verdict said he was unprepared for re-examination. "It's not easy to reappear for an exam of this magnitude. We have to consider how different the question papers might be and redo our revisions. It's mentally stressful. With this added pressure, can we even focus fully on the exams? Are the agencies playing with our future?"Another aspirant, Pritam who refused to reveal his full name and scored 715 marks, said the grace mark has certainly been a worrying factor for students who missed the chance to get admission by a whisker. “Although why are we being punished for their demand of re-examination? I prepared for my exam for the last two years but now they want me to re-appear and prove my credibility all over again."

"I packed all my books after my exam on 5th May. I was very happy and positive after matching the answer key. Now, I am getting my books out of the bags, mentally preparing myself to study again as the exam is going to be held again,” he said.

Sandeep Shah, a parent, said, “My son has been in a trauma ever since the news of re-examination has come out. The entrance is tough, and students put in a lot of effort to plan their studies. It is unfair for successful students like my son but despite this, he has gone back to prepare for the exams.”

Sharing his frustration, he added, "They are playing with the future of lakhs of students. Doing a blunder every year and our kids are suffering."

Sahil Hojai, who scored 690 and was affected by the rank changes, questioned the credibility of the NTA's claim, stating, "While I'm relieved that NTA has accepted its fault, how are we supposed to believe that grace marks were awarded to only 1,563 candidates and not more than that? Any credibility?"Faizal Khan, another student, argued that the number of students receiving grace marks was likely much higher than 1,563, estimating over 40,000, and requested a review of the results rather than a re-examination."

The results of the re-test will be announced on June 30, and counselling for admission into MBBS, BDS, and other courses will commence on July 6, according to the Centre.

RTI activist Vivek Pandey, one of the nine who filed a petition on June 1, noted that while grace marks have been scrapped, "The entire drama of grace and bonus marks was created to divert attention from the main issue. The paper leak is the main issue, and it has caused significant inflation in ranking. NTA cannot hide behind the bush, as we will keep fighting for it."

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its decision not to halt the counselling process for NEET-UG 2024. "Counseling will proceed as scheduled and there will be no interruption. If the exam continues, everything else will proceed as well, so there is no cause for concern," stated the top court. All related pleas, including those seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 due to alleged malpractices, will be heard on July 8.