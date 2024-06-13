NEET Controversy: Parents Slam NTA, Express Frustration Over SC's Verdict

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Mumbai: In any other year, armed with marks between 715 and 720 in the NEET exam, students would have been preparing to get into their dream medical college. But this year, it is just not enough. “My son has been in trauma ever since SC's verdict has come out," said one parent.

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to cancel the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks. While the Supreme Court has reaffirmed its decision to allow the counselling process for NEET-UG 2024 to continue without interruption, parents of students who received grace marks are expressing anger and concern regarding their kids' mental health.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Anjali Makandar, a parent, said, “My son has been in trauma ever since the news of re-examination has come out. The entrance is tough, and students put in a lot of effort to plan their studies. It should not be cancelled as it would be unfair for successful students.”

"The NTA has forced my child to seek help from a psychologist due to the chaos in the results. This is the first time I saw my son very disappointed despite scoring 715 out of 720 marks in the examination," said a Mumbai-based parent who wished to remain anonymous.

Amrita Kumar, another Mumbai-based parent, is facing a similar situation at home. "After the verdict, my son locked himself in his room. We are all worried about him and are trying to talk it out of him and motivate him."

On the other hand, parents of students who scored 650 and yet were ranked 10,000 also share their distress. However, they said that their demand was never for a re-exam.

Around 67 candidates bagged the top rank in NEET-UG 2024 by scoring 99.997129 percentile points. Of these, around six candidates had appeared for the exam from the same centre in Haryana. The average mark of 720 qualified candidates is 323.55. The results were also marred by charges of irregularities and paper leaks.

According to the parents, the grace marks given have increased the cutoff, which will affect medical admissions in the state. There has been a difference of 30,000 to 40,000 in the NEET-UG rank of students.

With daily updates on NEET from various media sources, students are becoming more stressed and prone to overthinking. "While we have not demanded a re-examination, this is a very difficult situation for both parents and students. Everyone is trying to cope with it," shared a parent whose child's ranking was affected due to the disparities.

Mudit Kumar, a concerned parent of a girl student, firmly stated, "We are under significant stress on multiple levels. Firstly, the financial strain is immense. We had hoped for our daughter to secure admission in a government college, but now we are forced to consider a deemed university, which is notably more costly. Secondly, there is a psychological burden; my daughter and numerous other students were shocked by the awarding of grace marks to certain students. It appears that those who exerted minimal effort are gaining entry to prestigious colleges, while we are left to fiercely compete for a seat."