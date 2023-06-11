NEET Aspirant Sues Invigilator For Dropping Tea On OMR Sheet | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 on May 7. A total of 20,87,449 students appeared for the NEET this year, with a 97.7 per cent attendance rate.

While lakhs of studnets appear for the most competitive exam in India, Disha Sharma, a medical student hoping to one day become a doctor, left the NEET UG hall feeling disappointed and worried.

As per reports, Disha has filed a complaint in the Rajasthan High Court accusing the exam invigilator for spilling the tea on her Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet from. After which, no extra time was given to her for completing the exam.

The NEET UG 2023 was held at 499 centres in the country as well as 14 centres abroad. The 18-year-old medical student from Rajasthan’s Bassi town appeared for the NEET UG 2023 at Vivek Techno School in Jaipur. The entrance exam was scheduled to begin at 2 PM.

According to her lawsuit, the Invigilator was walking around the exam hall with a cup of tea. The cup fell on Disha's OMR sheet or answer sheet by accident, and all of Disha's answers were wiped as a result of the tea spilling on her OMR page. Due to spilling tea on her OMR sheet, she missed a total of 17 questions.

When Disha tried to wipe away the tea, she accidentally rubbed out her answers on the OMR sheet, leaving her terrified and unclear about what to do next. The examiner then instructed her to rewrite her answers.

When the time came to submit the answer sheets, the invigilator took the OMR pages from her hand despite her request for barely five minutes more time, she alleged. Disha apparently missed a total of 17 questions due to the utter confusion.

Soon after the exam, the young girl went and complained to the principal of the Vivek Techno School, but he did not respond nor took any action. Disha was then forced to move the Rajasthan High Court against the invigilator and filed a petition.

The divisional bench of Justices MM Srivastava and Anil Upman has called for Disha’s original OMR sheet. CCTV footage from the exam centre and other important details have been sought by the court. Reports state that the principal of the school has been ordered to be present in court on July 4.