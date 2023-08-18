 NEET A Step In The Right Direction, Absolutely Necessary; Says Pudhucherry Lt Governor Tamilisai
NEET A Step In The Right Direction, Absolutely Necessary; Says Pudhucherry Lt Governor Tamilisai

Students from humble families were doing well in entrance test and were joining medical courses, she said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan | Twitter

Puducherry: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday justified the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) based selection and admission to medical courses and urged political parties not to mislead the students.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the facilities available for patients at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital, she said, "As a doctor, I can understand the importance and inevitability of selecting students to medical education through NEET examination. It is a step in the right direction. More than others, I as a doctor can say that NEET is absolutely necessary." Replying to question, she said when IAS officers are selected through Civil service examination, why there should be objection in selecting students for medical education through an eligibility test.

The Lt Governor also requested those speaking against NEET to abstain from such campaign as students would be misled on the issue. Students from humble families were doing well in entrance test and were joining medical courses, she said.

