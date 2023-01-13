NEET 2023: Here are reading materials that will help you score high in medical entrance exam

Representational Image | PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, is the entrance examination for students seeking admission to medical colleges in India. The exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The NEET syllabus is based on the NCERT curriculum for Classes 11 and 12. It covers all the major topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Here is a complete guide to the NEET syllabus:

Physics: Covers topics such as mechanics, heat and thermodynamics, waves and oscillations, electricity and magnetism, optics, and modern physics. Candidates should have a strong understanding of these concepts to score well in the exam.

Chemistry: Topics such as atomic structure, chemical bonding, organic chemistry, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, electrochemistry, and nuclear chemistry are covered here.

Biology: The biology section of the NEET syllabus covers topics such as cell structure and function, genetics and evolution, plant physiology, animal physiology, ecology, and biotechnology.

Preparing for NEET can be a daunting task, especially if you're not sure where to start. If you're looking for the best reads to help you score high in NEET, look no further! We've compiled a list of our top picks to get you started on your journey to success.

The Best Books to Score High in NEET

There are a few great books that can help you to score high in your NEET exams. These books focus on the core concepts and provide ample practice questions to help you understand the material better.

First, we highly recommend "The Complete NEET Guide" by Dr. Kota. This book is simply put, one of the best study guides for NEET out there. It covers all of the topics in great detail and provides tons of practice questions to test your understanding.

Next, we suggest "NEET Mastery: Physics, Chemistry & Biology" by JEEToppers.com. This book is a complete guide to acing your physics, chemistry, and biology exams. It goes into great depth on each topic and provides hundreds of practice questions to solidify your knowledge.

Finally, we recommend "30 Days to Acing NEET Biology" by MCQ Edge. This book is specifically geared toward helping you ace your biology exam. It covers all of the major topics in biology and provides plenty of practice questions to ensure that you are fully prepared for the exam.

These are just a few of the great books that are out there to help you score high on your NEET exams. Some general tips can help you choose texts that will be useful for your preparation. First, consider your strengths and weaknesses. If you are strong in a particular subject area, look for texts that will challenge you and help you improve your skills. If you are weak in a particular subject area, look for texts that will provide extra support and practice.

Second, consider your learning style. Some students prefer visual aids while others prefer hands-on learning. Choose texts that correspond to your preferred learning style. Finally, ask your teachers, parents, and friends for recommendations. They may know of great resources that you have not yet discovered. Whatever resources you choose, make sure to use them consistently and diligently in order to see the best results on test day. Be sure to check the above-mentioned ones and add them to your study arsenal!

There is a lot of pressure to score high in NEET, but with the right study material and resources, it is possible. We hope that our list of recommended reads has helped you narrow down your options and choose the best books to help you prepare for NEET. With hard work and dedication, you can achieve your goal of getting into the medical college of your dreams. All the best!

The author of the article is CEO, DBMCI & e-Gurukul