NEET 2022 Marks Vs Rank: A Complete Analysis

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is the only medical entrance examination granting admission to MBBS and BDS courses in India. An estimated 15 lakh aspirants appear for the national-level test every year. Only a few thousand who manage to score well above the qualifying marks get a chance to secure seats in their preferred colleges. Therefore, it is important for candidates to be aware of the level of competition that one has to face to score a particular score or rank. Here, we will present to the readers a complete analysis of the NEET 2022 Marks Vs Rank so it becomes easier for them to score the required cutoff and choose an institute accordingly ahead of the NEET 2022 Counselling session. As and when the NEET result is announced, students can start checking the marks vs rank analysis to have a tentative idea of the expected rank for the marks scored.

Know the Difference Between NEET Mark and NEET Rank

As known to all, the total marks allotted to the NEET 2022 Exam is 720. The total marks obtained by the candidate out of 720 is the final NEET Score. On the other hand, NEET Rank is the position obtained by the candidate in relation to others. For example, the opening rank refers to the first student to get admission to a particular branch of study, whereas the last rank is referred to the rank of a candidate at whom the admission process closed in a particular round.

To find out which courses and colleges one is fit to join in, candidates must go through previous marks and ranks to predict their colleges with the help of an online college predictor tool. They can then prepare a list of pros and cons for each of the institutes and make an informed decision during the NEET counselling round.



Analyzing Previous Year NEET Marks Vs Rank

Candidates can refer to the table below to get an idea of the previous year’s NEET Marks Vs Rank and estimate know their position. Scroll down to check what ranks can be obtained against the scores achieved.

Advertisement

NEET 2022 Tie-Breaker

Owing to the massive competition among students, it is not unlikely for two or more people to secure the same marks. However, to ensure that the ranks of no two individuals are the same, the exam conducting authority follows a tie-breaking protocol that allots different ranks to different candidates despite obtaining the same NEET Scores.



The NEET 2022 Tie-Breaking Criteria are as follows:

The candidate obtaining higher marks in Biology is assigned a higher rank

If both the candidates have equal marks in Biology, then the one scoring higher marks in Chemistry is offered a higher rank

If both the candidates have equal marks in Biology, then the candidate having fewer incorrect answers in the NEET paper is positioned at a higher rank

NEET 2022 Expected Cutoff and Qualifying Percentile

As per NEET Marks Vs Rank analysis of previous years, the expected NEET 2022 qualifying percentile for general candidates is 50th percentile, for general (PH) candidates is 45th percentile, and for SC/ST/OBC candidates is 40th percentile. Anybody who fails to meet the qualifying percentile will not be eligible to appear for the counselling session.

Advertisement



MCC will be releasing the NEET 2022 Results soon after the exam, which is to be conducted on July 17. Till then, candidates can refer to this post for a basic understanding of NEET 2022 Marks Vs Rank analysis. Keep in mind that of all the total seats available in government medical colleges across India, 15% are reserved for candidates appearing under the All India Quota and the remaining 85% are reserved for candidates appearing from their respective states under the State Quota.

CollegeDekho will soon publish the revised list once the updated NEET 2022 Cutoff is released. Till then, stay tuned to our website for more updates related to NEET UG Exam.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 08:43 PM IST