NCVT MIS ITI All India Trade Test Details - ncvtmisgov.in

NCVT means National Council of Vocational Training. NCVT was formed by the Govt. of India in 1956 to act as an advisory center for the people who are interested to do vocational courses. It was formally known as National Council of Training in Vocational Trades. NCTV usually follows all the terms and conditions that are updated by the Skill Development & Entrepreneurship ministers. DGT – Directorate General of Training offered by this firm. Also, one more council is there nothing but State Council of Vocational Training SCVT is a small network of NCVT. SCVT is the same as NCVT and deals like NCVT but its state level.

As discussed above NCVT is a National Council for Vocational training. This organization runs under skill development. It is enclosed and followed up by the Government of India. There will be a specific curriculum for various pieces of training like craftsmen and the national trade certificates also issued by the government accordingly. NCVT will conduct a few tests to recruit candidates to give training like follows:

1. CTS – Craftsmen Training Scheme

2. ATS – Apprenticeship Training Scheme

3. AITT – All India Trade Test

This portal provides information about courses offered by the Institutes by NCVT.

What is NCVT ITI

NCVT is a National advisory Vocational training body. NCVT ITI is nothing but NCVT Industrial Training Institute. This course is specially designed to attain knowledge in crafts & skills. This course is initiated by the DGET - Directorate General Employment & Training. Download ncvt iti trainee verification user manual.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates who completed their 10th & 12th are eligible and can apply for this NCVT ITI.

Trades that come under ITI program are as follows:

1. Electrician

2. Fitter

3. Turner

4. Stenographer

5. Wireman

6. Draughtsman Civil

7. Draughtsman Mechanical

8. Motor Mechanic

9. Tool & Die Maker

10. Information Technology etc.

Candidates who are interested in the above trades can apply and get training on the above sectors and get NCVT ITI certificate as well which is more valuable.

Eligibility Criteria for NCVT:

Candidates who’ve completed their 10th, 12th, Diploma, ITI, and technical degrees in the courses B.tech or B.E, BSc, MSc, M.tech or M.E can apply for the following offered courses by NCVT.

Courses offered:

1. Technician Courses